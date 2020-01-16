Surf and winds on the way down as more rain approaches

Both surf and tradewinds are on the way down, but a high surf advisory for east facing shores of most isles is still in effect through noon today.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 5 to 8 feet for east shores this morning, lowering to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon through Friday.

Surf for north shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, rising to 5 to 8 feet late Friday. Surf for south and west shores will be 1 to 3 feet today. Surf for west shores is expected to rise to 3 to 5 feet Friday.

Heights may reach advisory levels again as early as Sunday for north and west shores.

A small boat advisory, meanwhile, remains in effect for water off Kauai, Windward Oahu, Maui County, the Big Island and the Kaiwi Channel, through 6 p.m. today.

Today’s skies will remain mostly cloudy, according to forecasters, with scattered windward and mauka showers, and highs from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Trades of 10 to 20 miles per hour become variable this evening, with lows between 68 to 73 degrees.

A band of showers is expected to reach Kauai tonight, then make its way to the rest of the isles on Friday.

The approaching cold front — though weakening — is expected to bring low clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu Friday morning, and Maui and the Big Island Saturday morning.

“Wind directions will become more northerly and trade winds will increase as the front passes through each island,” forecasters said.

Only one record has been set, so far, this month and heading into the new year. A record high of 87 degrees in Hilo on Jan. 10 matched the previous record set in 2016.