Tua Tagovailoa among Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honorees to speak at Hawaii public schools

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be among the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honorees who will speak at local public high schools Friday.
“Juju” Smith-Schuster, Ronnie Stanley, Penei Sewell, Haloti Ngata and Dominic Raiola will speak at Kaimuki High between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
Tagovailoa, Frank Manumaleuga, David Dixon, AJ Epenesa, Vai Sikahema, and Jesse Sapolu will appear at Campbell High between 8:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
Stanley has been named the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year while Tagovailoa and Sewell are to receive Polynesian College Football Co-Players of the Year Awards.
The events are in conjunction with the Polynesian Bowl, which will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.
The events are supported by Hawaii Tourism Authority and Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association.
