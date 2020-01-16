Cracks shutter Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Holei Sea Arch overlook

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park this afternoon announced the closure of the Holei Sea Arch overlook until further notice due to new cracks and instability observed on the coastal cliffs.

Currently, the short trail from the end of Chain of Craters Road to the sea arch overlook is roped off. Park officials advise visitors to stay back from the cliff edge, and obey all posted signs.

“We are consulting with subject matter experts on the extent of the hazard,” said Acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh in a news release. “This new development reminds us that Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is an ever-changing volcanic landscape and we appreciate the public’s understanding.”

The sea arch, formed about 550 years ago, is 90 feet high.

Chain of Craters Road, the 19-mile drive takes visitors through some of the most spectacular scenery in the park, remains open.

The park also warned of winter weather hazards at the summit of Mauna Loa. A list of what is open and closed is available at this link.