Sen. Mazie Hirono says Trump ‘trying to rig’ impeachment trial

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono said she believes that Senate Republicans want the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to be finished by February’s planned State of the Union speech, but she maintains “the trial should take the length of time we need to get to the facts and have the witnesses come and testify.”

In a conference call to Hawaii reporters this morning, Hirono said from Washington, D.C. that “there is enough evidence in my view for a conviction based on all the evidence that came out of the House’s inquiry. … I’m waiting for him (Trump) to mount a defense. So far he has not mounted a defense. He just said he’s done nothing wrong.”

“The American public recognizes that this trial should have witnesses and documents,” which the Trump Administration has blocked, Hirono (D, Hawaii) said.

Trump is “trying to rig this trial by not producing any documents and forbidding his people from testifying.” Hirono said. “The trial will go on despite his road blocks.”

If Republicans push to hear testimony from Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, “we will object,” Hirono said. “Hunter Biden has nothing to do with what the president did.”

“We are in somewhat uncharted territory with this impeachment,” Hirono said. “He’s going to mount a defense and I’ll listen to that defense.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s selection of House managers in the impeachment trial is “really indicative of how the Speaker views this trial and the importance of the diversity of who the House managers are,” Hirono said. “They all bring prosecutorial experience, judicial experience and legal experience.”

Asked by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser whether she expects recent revelations by Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, to be presented at the impeachment trial, Hirono said she expects Trump’s team to object to introducing any Parnas’ information.

But she said Parnas’ revelations in media interviews “corroborates some of the other information and testimony the House already had.”

She called Thursday’s Senate proceedings “a very solemn and somber day” in which Senators swore an oath to be impartial, followed by them signing documents vowing to be impartial.

“The solemnity of the proceeding and what we’re about to embark on was evident for everyone there,” she said.

Asked by the Star-Advertiser whether Senators will follow their oath, Hirono said that Senate President Mitch McConnell already has stated “that he is not impartial.”

“This is a Constitutional responsibility that we all recognize we have,” Hirono said. “Unfortunately the Republicans have not gotten to the point where they would like this to be a fair trial.”