Former Hawaii state Sen. Jon Yoshimura is charged with DUI

Former state Sen. Jon Yoshimura was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, a petty misdemeanor.

Police arrested the 60-year-old at 1:10 a.m. Thursday at or near 762 Kapiolani Blvd., the location of Yanagi Sushi.

He was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and posted $500. An intoxicant can be either alcohol or drugs.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Feb. 13 at Honolulu District Court.

Gov. David Ige appointed Yoshimura in 2018 to the Senate to represent District 19 and serve the remainder of Sen. Will Espero’s term. Espero ran for lieutenant governor in 2018 and lost the Democratic primary to Sen. Josh Green.

Yoshimura was a former Honolulu city councilman and council chairman, a reporter at KHON2-TV, communications director for Sen. Daniel Akaka and worked at Tesla and SolarCity Hawaii.

In 2001, Yoshimura admitted at a news conference he lied about a 1999 accident, and that he had been drinking before hitting a parked car and fleeing the scene. The news conference was held just before announcing his plans to run for lieutenant governor in 2002.

In 1999, he said he had not been drinking, but came clean in 2001, saying he had one drink, but was not drunk.