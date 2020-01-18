Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson promises to carry on his late dad Rocky Johnson’s mana and work ethic

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared memories of his “ring legend” father Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, who died this week, in an Instagram posted Friday.

Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, died at the age of 75 on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Dwayne Johnson shared a video of his younger self sporting an afro and watching from the stands as the announcer introduced Tony Atlas and Rocky Johnson: “Rocky Johnson, without a doubt, one of the longtime favorites in the World Wresting Federation.”

“I love you,” Dwayne Johnson said of his father in an Instagram post. “You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.”

On Dec. 10, 1983, Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas became the first black world tag team champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans, according to the AP.

Johnson thanked his dad for giving him life and teaching him invaluable lessons.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass,” he continued.

Johnson promised to carry on his father’s mana and work ethic.

“You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high,” Johnson said of his father.

The WWE did not provide the reason for Rocky Johnson’s death nor did they reveal where he died.