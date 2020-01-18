Police open murder investigation at Oahu Community Correctional Center

A 23-year-old man died Thursday after sustaining a traumatic injury while being held at a state jail.
Honolulu police opened a first-degree murder investigation in connection with the man’s death.
The man was an inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on Dec. 14 when he was found unresponsive with traumatic injury, and he was taken to a hospital, police said.
On Wednesday, he was discharged to hospice care where he remained until he died.
Police said the investigation was being handled by the state Attorney General’s Office and police will assist if necessary.
