Rainbow Wahine break school record for 3s in win over Fullerton

With a record-setting performance for 3-point shooting, Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 79-72 in a women’s basketball game tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Wahine never led until early in the third quarter, when Julissa Tago’s 3-pointer made it 46-45. Then they never trailed.

Courtney Middap’s career-high 24 points included six 3-pointers, tying the school record for an individual player. As a team, Hawaii made a school-record 18 3-pointers.

Fullerton guard Raina Perez put on a show in the first half, scoring 23 of her 32 points and staking the Titans to a 45-41 halftime lead.

Fullerton led 30-23 after a first quarter in which it made 13 of 18 shots from the floor and Perez scored 10 points.

Savannah Reier made a 3-pointer with 4:23 left in the third quarter to give UH 16 for the game, breaking the school record.

Amy Atwell scored 16 points for UH, including four 3-pointers.

Hawaii improved to 8-9 and 2-2 in Big West. Fullerton fell to 10-7 and 2-2 in the conference.