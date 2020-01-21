Women might live longer by eating before 6 p.m.

Women need to pay attention to when they are chowing down — not just late at night, but anytime after 6 p.m. Recently, researchers presented a study at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions that found when women (average age 33) ate more of their calories after 6 p.m., they increased their risk for heart disease because they’re more likely to have high blood pressure, a higher BMI and worse long-term control of blood sugar. In fact, with every 1% increase in calories consumed after 6 p.m., heart health declined.

What that means to you: Two women eat 1,800 calories a day, but one usually eats 162 calories more than the other after 6 p.m. Well, the woman regularly eating those additional evening calories will see her heart health worsen by 9%. This happens because in the evening the body switches from fat-burning mode to fat- storing mode, leading to higher risk for cardiovascular and metabolic problems.

This is one more piece of evidence supporting the idea that, as Dr. Mike says in his book “What to Eat When,” it’s best to eat 80% of your daily calories before 2 p.m. and have a minimum of 13 hours between a light, early dinner and breakfast or lunch.

