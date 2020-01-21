Man, 73, and woman, 25, seriously injured in head-on crash in Kahuku

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on collision in Kahuku that left two people seriously injured.
Firefighters had to extricate one person who was pinned inside one of the vehicles, Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Jeffrey Roache said.
HFD units responded at 12:48 p.m. to the crash involving a gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a gray Jeep.
They arrived at 12:56 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services treated a 73-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, who were in serious condition, and transported them to The Queen’s Medical Center.
