Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash on Hawaii island

A man has died from his injuries following a crash that happened this morning on Highway 130 on the Big Island.

He has been identified as Nolan Remmers, 70, of Pahoa.

Police said they responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. reporting the traffic incident at the Makuu Drive intersection.

A 2003 Chevrolet passenger van attempted to turn left from Makuu Drive onto Highway 130 but failed to yield to a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle that was heading north (Hilo bound) on Highway 130, police said in a news release.

The motorcycle, operated by Remmers, struck the driver’s side of the passenger van.

Remmers was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m. The driver of the passenger van was a 75-year-old Keaau man. He was also transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police believe inattention and misjudgment are factors in the crash, the news release said. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Erhard at (808) 961-2339.

This is the second traffic fatality this year compared with two at this time last year.