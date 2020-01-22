VIDEO: Todd Graham officially introduced as University of Hawaii’s head football coach

Former Arizona State head coach Todd Graham is officially University of Hawaii football team’s new head coach.

Graham, 55, was introduced at a news conference this afternoon in the athletic department’s lecture hall. He succeeds Nick Rolovich, who resigned last week to become the head coach of Washington State.

Graham spoke for over 20 minutes and discussed plans for hiring his coaching staff.

“I’m not hiring all my buddies,” he said. “I’m going to hire guys that fit here. I’m a process guy. I’m not going to make emotional decisions and I’m going to take my time to make sure that we get it right.”

Graham has been head coach at Arizona State (2012-2017), Pittsburgh (2011), Tulsa (2007-2010), and Rice (2006). In 12 seasons as head coach, he compiled a 95-61 record with 10 bowl appearances. He led Tulsa to a 62-35 victory over UH in the 2010 Sheraton Hawaii Bowl.

“Go Bows,” Graham said.

