Waipio Gentry hit-and-run victim identified as Wahiawa man

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified Thursday a 61-year-old man killed in a Waipio Gentry hit-and-run as Poia Fagafa, of Wahiawa.
Fagafa was hit about 10 p.m. Sunday while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Ka Uka Boulevard.
Witnesses told police a red Nissan SUV heading southbound on Kamehameha Highway struck Fagafa, then fled the scene.
Police said speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.
