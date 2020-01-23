Wahine basketball team loses at Long Beach State

The road struggles of the Hawaii women’s basketball team continued tonight in a 62-55 loss at Long Beach State.
UH (8-10, 2-3 Big West) dropped to 0-3 as a visitor in conference play when it was unable to completely claw its way back from a 23-point deficit. The Rainbow Wahine opened the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run to get within six points with 3:25 left, but got no closer down the stretch.
Reigning Big West Player of the Week Julissa Tago paced the Wahine with 22 points, while fellow senior guard Savannah Reier scored a career-high 15 in the loss.
It was the fourth straight year UH lost at the Pyramid of Long Beach State (8-10, 3-2).
The Wahine continue their trip at UC Riverside (6-12, 2-2) on Saturday.
