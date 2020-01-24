comscore Honolulu Medical Examiner identifies 1 set of remains found in Hibiscus Drive rubble as homeowner Lois Cain | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu Medical Examiner identifies 1 set of remains found in Hibiscus Drive rubble as homeowner Lois Cain

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A bouquet of flowers was left, today, at 3015 Hibiscus Drive today for Lois Cain. Cain was allegedly killed by her tenant Jerry “Jarda” Hanel.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A bouquet of flowers was left, today, at 3015 Hibiscus Drive today for Lois Cain. Cain was allegedly killed by her tenant Jerry “Jarda” Hanel.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Lois Cain was killed in a shooting and fire on Hibiscus Drive on Jan. 19.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Lois Cain was killed in a shooting and fire on Hibiscus Drive on Jan. 19.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office today said it has positively identified the remains of Lois Ann Cain, 77, who was killed in Sunday’s deadly shooting and fire on Hibiscus Drive in the Diamond Head area.

The identification today comes after next-of-kin were contacted, the office said, adding that the cause of death is pending investigation.

Police found two sets of remains in the rubble of burnt homes on Hibiscus Drive.

The other set of remains is believed to be the suspected shooter, Jerry “Jarda” Hanel. Cain was Hanel’s landlord and filed to evict him on Jan. 15.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the second set of remains has been positively identified and an announcement will be made pending notification of next of kin.

Police say that on Sunday at about 9 a.m., Hanel, a handyman who lived in the home, attacked Cain and another tenant in the homw who tried to intervene, then fatally shot Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were responding to a 911 call.

Hanel then allegedly started a fire that burned the home and quickly spread throughout the neighborhood, detroying or damaging about a dozen homes.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ewan McGregor says ‘Star Wars’ TV series still on despite reports
Looking Back

Scroll Up