Honolulu Medical Examiner identifies 1 set of remains found in Hibiscus Drive rubble as homeowner Lois Cain

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office today said it has positively identified the remains of Lois Ann Cain, 77, who was killed in Sunday’s deadly shooting and fire on Hibiscus Drive in the Diamond Head area.

The identification today comes after next-of-kin were contacted, the office said, adding that the cause of death is pending investigation.

Police found two sets of remains in the rubble of burnt homes on Hibiscus Drive.

The other set of remains is believed to be the suspected shooter, Jerry “Jarda” Hanel. Cain was Hanel’s landlord and filed to evict him on Jan. 15.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the second set of remains has been positively identified and an announcement will be made pending notification of next of kin.

Police say that on Sunday at about 9 a.m., Hanel, a handyman who lived in the home, attacked Cain and another tenant in the homw who tried to intervene, then fatally shot Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were responding to a 911 call.

Hanel then allegedly started a fire that burned the home and quickly spread throughout the neighborhood, detroying or damaging about a dozen homes.