Abraham Elimimian named defensive assistant coach on Hawaii football staff

University of Hawaii head coach Todd Graham has doubled his staff with the hiring of Abraham Elimimian as a defensive assistant coach.

Elimimian is a former UH cornerback who joined the Rainbow Warriors as an assistant coach in 2015. This past season, Elimimian helped develop cornerbacks Rojesterman Farris II and Cortez Davis.

“He is a great fit for our staff because of his love for our players, our program, and of the University of Hawaii,” Graham announced in a tweet.

Graham was hired on Monday to succeed Nick Rolovich, who resigned to become Washington State’s head coach. On Thursday, Graham retained Jacob Yoro, who coached the Warriors’ hybrid ends the past season. Elimimian, who returned from a recruiting trip in Los Angeles, fills the second of 10 assistant-coaching spots.