Nearly 50 ocean rescues made on Oahu’s north and west shores

Nearly 50 rescues were made on Oahu’s north and west shores as of 4 p.m. today, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Of those rescues, 38 were on the North Shore, including one at Waimea Bay. On the west side of the island, emergency services made 11 rescues.

The department is advising people to stay off wet rocks and away from shorelines.

“The surf is extremely dangerous and only the very experienced and knowledgeable surfers should be entering the ocean,” the department said in an written statement.

A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui through Sunday evening. A high-surf advisory is in effect for west-facing shores of the Big Island.

Surf of 25 to 35 feet is expected through tonight, then lowering to 20 to 28 feet Sunday along north- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf of 17 to 25 feet is expected tonight, then lowering to 14 to 20 feet Sunday along west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai.