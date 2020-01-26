2 dead, 1 critically injured in overnight Maili crash

Speed may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people and left one person in critical condition overnight in Maili.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Farrington Highway, just west of Maipalaoa Road.

Police said a 53-year-old man was driving a red 1998 Toyota pickup eastbound on Farrington Highway when he veered off the road into a concrete barrier. The man got back onto the road and continued across the roadway into on-coming traffic before slamming head-on into a white 2003 Acura sedan.

The 61-year-old diver of the sedan died at the scene. His passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she died.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police closed Farrington Highway in the westbound direction during the investigation. The highway was reopened to traffic just before 3:45 a.m.

Police said the crash brings Oahu’s traffic fatalities to 6 this year, compared to 5 at this time last year.