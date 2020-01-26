Warning signs posted at Makaha Beach Park after large shark sighted

Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park Sunday afternoon following the sighting of a large shark approximately 400 yards offshore.
Lifeguards spotted the shark and are warning beachgoers up and down the coastline.
