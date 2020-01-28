Siren testing scheduled for Big Isle on Thursday

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency have scheduled siren testing between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Hilo, Kau and Puna.

The tests will take place at Carvalho Park in Hilo; Naʻalehu Elementary School in Kau and Hawaiian Paradise Park in Puna.

During the timeframe, residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals, as well as short blasts known as “burps.”

Officials and technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens, which serve as an outdoor warning system for public safety.

Residents with concerns about the sirens, or malfunction reports, may contact the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 935-0031.