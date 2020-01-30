Hawaii accuses H-Power of exceeding pollution limits and fines company nearly $20,000

The Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch has fined H-Power nearly $19,700 for exceeding the allotted amount of dissolved solids in the recirculation water it uses in its cooling towers.
H-Power, or Covanta Honolulu Resource Recovery Venture, in Kapolei had exceeded the 85,000 parts-per-million (ppm) limit in its five-cell cooling tower three times and four times in its two-cell cooling tower in 2018, according to the citations.
The total dissolved solids (TDS) in the five-cell cooling tower were as high as 112,000 ppm, which was reported on Aug. 2, 2018. In the two-cell cooling tower, the highest reported day was May 10, 2018, which saw 93,600 ppm.
H-Power was also found to have “failed to keep all air pollution controls … fully functional and operational at all times” three times — once in 2017 and twice in 2018. The longest violation was longer than 78 hours and lasted from Dec. 5-8 in 2017.
The Clean Air Branch also fined Sphere LLC, or Pacific Aggregate, in Waianae $8,900 for failing to conduct a performance test for its diesel engine generator source.
H-Power citation by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd
Pacific Aggregate citation by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd
