Andria Tupola to run for Honolulu City Council, but still has eyes on governor’s seat

Former state Rep. Andria Tupola announced today she is running for the Honolulu City Council District 1 seat representing West Oahu in 2020 — and may still run for governor in 2022 as she had previously indicated she would do.

If successful in her Council challenge this year, she would replace Councilwoman Kym Pine, who has reached her limit of two four-year consecutive terms on the Council.

After filing nomination papers at Honolulu Hale today, Tupola told reporters despite seeking a Council seat that would run through 2024, she is still “eyeing” the 2022 gubernatorial race. She stressed, however, that her position on that race might change.

Tupola left the House two years ago to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. David Ige. She won the Republican nomination then lost to Ige by a nearly two-to-one margin but garnered 131,719 votes statewide in the process.

Even this morning, her Twitter account photo featured a “Tupola for Governor 2022” title.

Tupola, a music teacher, first won election to the House in 2014 when she defeated incumbent Rep. Karen Awana.

As a Council candidate, Tupola said her major issues are community safety, crime prevention and homelessness.

The only other known candidate for the Council seat is Kathy Davenport, a retired major from the United States Air Force. Davenport was Pine’s community affairs director 2015-2017.

Today was the first day for Hawaii candidates to file nomination papers to run for office. The primary election is Aug. 8.