Coronavirus likely to appear in Hawaii ‘sooner or later,’ state official says

The state has identified a quarantine site at a military base at Pearl Harbor for any travelers who have been to Hubei province within 14 days or are considered high risk, whether or not they show symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson, who testified before lawmakers today at an emergency briefing, said that “it’s very likely we will see a case in Hawaii sooner or later” and that military bases are preferred quarantine sites because of the secured facilities, limited public access and support staff to help provide meals and other services during a mandatory 14-day quarantine ordered by the Trump administration.

“The fact that China has closed its borders or at least we’ve shut them down isn’t a panacea to this problem. It’s a pandemic now. It’s occurring everywhere,” Anderson told lawmakers.

On Sunday afternoon U.S. officials stepped up their response by requiring that returning U.S. citizens who were in Hubei province within 14 days of their return undergo up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine. Returning U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of China within the last 14 days will undergo a “proactive entry health screening” and up to 14 days of “self-quarantine,” according to the travel restrictions. Most non-U.S. citizens who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States, except for immediate family members of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew.

“If we think the problem’s going to be over because they’ve closed those borders, that’s not the case. I can guarantee that it’s not going to go away just because we’ve stopped travel from here to China, back and forth,” he said. “We need to continue to be vigilant about it. These international flights are going to continue to come to Hawaii from other places where they have the disease so we’re in this for the long haul.”

Hilton Raethal, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, told lawmakers the consensus among health officials is that “it’s just a matter of time until we get a case here in Hawaii.”

The death toll in mainland China rose to 425, with the total number of cases growing to 20,438 as of today.

“The death rate of the flu in general is about one in a 1,000. The death rate of the novel coronavirus is significantly higher than that. It might be two to three people per hundred so it’s much more lethal so we’re scared of that in public,” Lt. Gov. Josh Green told lawmakers. “But as long as we do a good job preventing spread, we’ll be fine.”