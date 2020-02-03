Ala Moana park lights to be converted to LEDs to save energy

City officials announced Monday that the exterior lights at Ala Moana Regional Park are being replaced by more energy-efficient light-emitting diode — or LED — lights.

The $1.25 million project, which includes the upgrade of about 570 existing lights to LEDs along the park’s roadways, walkways, parking lots and tennis courts, was awarded to Pacific Power Electrical Contracting LLC. Completion is expected this summer.

Honolulu officials said after having converted more than 53,000 street lights to LEDs last year, it is now moving on to parks, starting with Ala Moana. The LED conversion is expected to reduce the park’s energy use by 60%, resulting in annual savings of $80,000. The project should pay for itself in about 15 years, officials said.

The conversion would also make Ala Moana the first city park to have all-exterior LED lights.

“The rapid construction of our 53,000 street lights over the past couple of years has incentivized us to take the next phase into our parks, starting with Ala Moana Regional Park, the state’s most heavily used park.” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a news release. “As we continue to focus on ways to use energy more efficiently and integrate more sustainable practices across the island, it makes sense for our parks and natural areas to be part of the solution as they are ground zero for experiencing the impacts of the climate crisis. Not only will these lights be more efficient and cost effective, but they are also brighter, creating a safer park atmosphere. That has always been one of our administration’s top priorities.”

Work to convert the lights will take place at night, when the park is closed, and during non-peak hours, according to city officials, to minimize impacts to the public.

The city is also planning improvements to the Magic Island parking lot and repairs to the park ponds this year. Information on past projects and upcoming projects is available online.