10-foot tiger shark spotted off Maui

State and ocean safety officials have posted shark warning signs along a stretch of Maui shoreline in Wailea after a 10-foot tiger shark was spotted by a stand-up paddler this morning.

Officials are asking ocean users to steer clear of the area between Keawakapu Beach and White Rock Beach in the Wailea district after heading back out, and spotting several sharks.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said no injuries have been reported. There is, however, evidence that a shark bit a paddle board.

It all started at about 9:44 a.m. today, when a stand-up paddler called 911 to report a 10-foot tiger shark in the water fronting the Andaz Wailea Resort.

Maui Fire Department’s Ocean Safety officers set out on jet skis, and reported the possible sighting of three tiger sharks of least 10-feet in length. They also reported observing at least one shark aggressively following a group of stand-up paddlers that were attempting to fend it off with their paddles.

Ocean safety officers, along with DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources officers put up the shark warning signs, and have been warning people to stay out of the ocean in the area.

The signs will remain up until at least noon tomorrow, DLNR said, following standard protocols.