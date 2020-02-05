10 more on cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Ten more people who tested positive for coronavirus were removed from a quarantined cruise ship docked in Japan today, a passenger said.

Debbie Pagan, 58, confirmed the 10 additional is among the 3,700 passengers and crew members who will remain on the Diamond Princess ship for nearly two more weeks—enough time to those aboard to develop symptoms if they have the virus.

Pagan, from Ewa Beach and on board with her husband, said she saw hundreds of reporters right outside the Yokohama dock where the ship is located. There are now 20 total people aboard who have been positively tested for coronavirus. She said the ship’s crew “is taking great care of us under the circumstances.”

The virus has killed nearly 500 people, mostly in mainland China.