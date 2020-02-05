Maui woman charged with murder after assault victim dies from injuries

A 51-year-old man died from his injuries on Tuesday after he was apparently assaulted in Lahaina over the weekend.

Heather Glennon, 46, of Lahaina was formally charged with murder in the second degree.

On Sunday, police reported to a call on suspicious activity at 885 Wainee Street at around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying on the ground with injuries. Glennon was seen walking in and out of traffic in the middle of the road.

Police reported her screaming at passing cars, and she refused to get out of the road. Glennon had apparently assaulted the man before police arrived, the news release said.

Glennon was arrested at around 8 p.m. for disorderly conduct. Police said while in custody she was also arrested for assault in the first degree at around 2 a.m.

The man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. He died Tuesday.

Glennon’s bail is set at $500,000. Next of kin notification is pending, and the investigation is ongoing.