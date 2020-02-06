Police want help in finding driver that injured pedestrian in Pearl City

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a silver vehicle that fled the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian the night of Jan. 13 in Pearl City.

The vehicle is described as a silver pickup truck or a sport utility vehicle with a missing passenger side mirror.

The collision occurred at 10:22 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13. The 49-year-old pedestrian was walking north on Puu Poni Street towards Hoomalu Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.