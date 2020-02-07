Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate arrested

Police arrested today a Laumaka work furlough inmate, missing since Jan. 20.

The Department of Public Safety said that Roman Maave was arrested and returned at about 11:20 a.m. today to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Public Safety thanked police for returning Maave back into custody.

Maave was serving time for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. He is now facing an escape charge.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges, which is the lowest classification status, the Public Safety Department said.

Public Safety is also reminding residents to download a new public notification system called AlertSense, which went into effect Feb. 1.

All alerts on the Nixle Alert system ended Jan. 31.

Go to hawaiiPSD.myfreealerts.com to sign up for AlertSense, or sign up for the free mobile app on Android and Apple devices or text your ZIP code to 38276 to instantly sign up.