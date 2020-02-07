comscore Ala Moana plan for no-leash dog park removed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ala Moana plan for no-leash dog park removed

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

Plans for an off-leash dog park at Ala Moana Regional Park have been scrapped by the Caldwell administration, city Parks Director Michele Nekota told members of the City Council Budget Committee on Thursday. Read more

