Bill to create an LGBTQ+ commission wins state House panel's preliminary approval | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to create an LGBTQ+ commission wins state House panel’s preliminary approval

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

A bill that aims to create a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus Commission to address issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community won preliminary approvalfrom a House committee on Wednesday on a 6-1 vote. Read more

