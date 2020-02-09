U.S. Coast Guard searching for owner of kayak found adrift off Maui

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help finding the owner of a green kayak found adrift Sunday about 1.5 miles off Big Beach, Maui.

At 7:50 a.m., Sector Honolulu Command Center watchstanders were notified by Station Maui that the kayak had been found. A notice to mariners was issued, and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched to search the surrounding area.

There are no reports of a missing person in the area.

“We always recommend waterway users to write their contact information on their property,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Masato Nakajima, a Sector Honolulu watchstander, in a news release. “We treat every found kayak, surf board, and dive float as if there is someone in trouble. If properly marked, we can contact the owner quickly and identify any need for assistance.”

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals for gear, which are free at local harbormasters, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and at select marine retail and supply stores. Individuals who lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets should report them to the Coast Guard to help search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

Anyone with information on the kayak should contact Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.