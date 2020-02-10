Hawaii health officials monitoring 26 people for signs of coronavirus

State health officials are now monitoring 26 people who have been in China in the last 14 days for coronavirus.

While there are no confirmed Hawaii cases of the disease that has killed more than 900 — nearly 100 deaths just in the past 24 hours — in China, the more than two dozen people are in “self-quarantine” under public health supervision, meaning Department of Health workers are calling, texting or videoconferencing the individuals a several times a day, and may be spot-checking to ensure they are staying away from the public.

The individuals do not have any symptoms and no tests have had to be conducted, said Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who is acting governor this week while Gov. David Ige attends the National Governors Association.

In addition, any travelers who have been to Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, within the last two weeks or are considered high-risk are required to be quarantined in dorm rooms at a facility on the military base at Pearl Harbor for 14 days.

Meanwhile, two asylum seekers from China trying to flee from the deadly virus, also known as 2019-nCoV, were taken into custody at the airport by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after trying to enter Hawaii.

Honolulu is one of 11 airports where all flights to the U.S. from China will be funneled, though direct flights from China to Hawaii have been suspended.

The U.S. declared a public health emergency due to the outbreak in China, placing a temporary ban on foreign nationals who recently traveled to the country — other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.