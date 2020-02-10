Hooters at Aloha Tower Marketplace closes

The Hooters sports bar at Aloha Tower Marketplace has closed.

Officials from Hawaii Pacific University, who owns the marketplace, were not immediately available for comment, but staff at the property management office said Hawaiian Electric turned off the electricity at Hooters on Feb. 3.

A post on the bar’s Instagram page confirmed its closing. It’s the second restaurant to close at Aloha Tower this month. Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant abruptly closed over the weekend after 26 years.

The sports bar was the only Hooters in Hawaii. Hooters of America, LLC is Hooters’ franchisor and is based in Atlanta, Ga.