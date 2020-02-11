TLC postpones Saturday concert at Blaisdell Arena

Saturday’s TLC concert at the Blaisdell Arena has been postponed until next year due to a medical emergency involving an immediate family member of one of the duo’s singers.

In a statement, promoter Ray Jr. said, “Group members Tionne and Chilli send their apologies and were very much looking forward to performing for their fans in Hawaii. The group is looking forward to a future concert date in 2021.”

“We can’t wait to see you Hawaii!,” TLC said in the release.

The group, made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is known for their four No. 1 hits, including “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs.”

Local artist Eli-Mac was scheduled to open. A new date for the show has not been determined.

Ticket holders may return their tickets at point of purchase for a refund.

Friday’s 98° concert at the arena — which was packaged with the TLC show as part of a two-night event dubbed “A Valentine’s Engagement” — is not affected.