Boy, 1, hurt by shattered glass after shots reportedly fired in Makiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Boy, 1, hurt by shattered glass after shots reportedly fired in Makiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 pm
    Honolulu police responded to reports of shots fired in Makiki this morning.

A one-year-old boy sustained a facial injury from shattered glass after gunshots were reportedly fired in Makiki today.

Honolulu police responded to a report of gunshots fired near Pensacola and Young streets at about 11:08 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded to the scene.

Paramedics treated the child and took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Michelle Yu, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Police Department, said there were no reports of any gunshot victims.

Yu said she could not confirm at this time whether a suspect was taken into custody.

McKinley High School and Queen Kaahumanu Elementary School are on lockdown as a precautionary measure as police investigate, according to Lindsay Chambers, spokeswoman of the state Department of Education.

