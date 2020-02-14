Unresponsive snorkeler at Pokai Bay in Waianae taken to hospital in critical condition

An unresponsive snorkeler was taken in critical condition to a hospital after a paddle boarder found him unresponsive at Pokai Bay in Waianae Thursday.
Honolulu Ocean Safety, Emergency Medical Services personnel as well as police and firefighters responded to a call of an unresponsive snorkeler in waters fronting the Pililaau Army Recreation Center at about 5 p.m.
A paddle boarder noticed the man was not moving and started bringing him to shore.
Shayne Enright, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Services, said a lifeguard swam to them and brought the snorkeler to shore.
Lifeguards and firefighters performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation until EMS arrived.
Paramedics conducted advanced life-saving treatment and took him in critical condition to a hospital, she said.
