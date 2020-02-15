Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in Kaneohe

Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire that has broken out in Kaneohe near Windward Mall.
Police scanners called in a fire in a single-story dwelling at 45333 Pahia Road around 6:30 p.m.
Around 6:35 p.m., the fire was put under control, according to the scanners.
It was extinguished just before 7 p.m.
