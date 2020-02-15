Lifeguards rescue man swept into ocean at Pupukea

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s from waters near Pupukea, between Three Tables and Waimea Bay, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.

At around 3 p.m., the man was walking a “rocky cliff line” toward Waimea Bay when a wave overcame him and swept him into the ocean. Surf was described as being 4 to 8 feet.

Lifeguards found him 20 feet underwater and brought him to shore, where they performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on him. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services continued with advanced life resuscitation efforts and transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.