Hawaii baseball team routs North Dakota State

Shortstop Kole Kaler went 3-for-5, scored three runs and drove in four to power the Hawaii baseball team to an 11-3 rout of North Dakota State today at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors scored five runs in each of the second and sixth innings to cruise to their fourth victory in five games. The Bison are 1-2. The finale of the four-game series is Monday, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Buddie Pindel, a junior-college transfer who replaced Cade Smith at the start of the fifth, threw four scoreless innings for the victory. Pindel struck out seven and walked none.

Calvin Turchin pitched a scoreless ninth.

The game marked the debut of Naighel Calderon, who is believed to the ’Bows’ first player who was reared on Lanai. Calderon had a pinch-hit single and also made an over-the-shoulder catch.