Police close part of Date Street as fire engulfs unoccupied Kaimuki home

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a building fire that has destroyed an unoccupied single-story house in Kaimuki this afternoon.

The fire started about 1:14 p.m. at 2730 Date St. near Olokele Street, according to HFD.

Police said the wooden home was unoccupied.

The house, its carport and a parked car appeared to have been destroyed by the blaze,which sent thick black smoke billowing over the Ala Wai Golf Course.

Police have closed Date Street between Laau Street and Kapiolani Boulevard due to the fire.

Firefighters sent 10 units to the blaze.