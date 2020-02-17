comscore Police close part of Date Street as fire engulfs unoccupied Kaimuki home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police close part of Date Street as fire engulfs unoccupied Kaimuki home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:11 pm
  COURTESY ANYA PEREZ Firefighters battle a blaze that engulfed an unoccupied home today in Kaimuki.

    Firefighters battle a blaze that engulfed an unoccupied home today in Kaimuki.

  COURTESY ANYA PEREZ Firefighters respond to a building fire in Kaimuki. The fire started about 1:15 p.m.

    Firefighters respond to a building fire in Kaimuki. The fire started about 1:15 p.m.

  COURTESY ANYA PEREZ Black smoke is seen coming from a building fire near Date and Olokele streets.

    Black smoke is seen coming from a building fire near Date and Olokele streets.

  COURTESY ANYA PEREZ Firefighters respond to a building fire in Kaimuki.

    Firefighters respond to a building fire in Kaimuki.

  LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Police closed Date Street between Kapiolani Boulevard and Laau Street today because of a house fire.

    Police closed Date Street between Kapiolani Boulevard and Laau Street today because of a house fire.

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a building fire that has destroyed an unoccupied single-story house in Kaimuki this afternoon.

The fire started about 1:14 p.m. at 2730 Date St. near Olokele Street, according to HFD.

Police said the wooden home was unoccupied.

The house, its carport and a parked car appeared to have been destroyed by the blaze,which sent thick black smoke billowing over the Ala Wai Golf Course.

Police have closed Date Street between Laau Street and Kapiolani Boulevard due to the fire.

Firefighters sent 10 units to the blaze.

