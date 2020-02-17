Traffic changes coming to Farrington Highway for bridge replacement in Maili

One lane will be closed on Farrington Highway in Maili for the Maipalaoa Bridge replacement project, starting Tuesday, according to state transportation officials.

There will be a right-lane closure in the eastbound direction, as well as lane shifts, on the highway between Maipalaoa and St. John’s roads, for the installation of delineators and temporary striping.

During the project, the Hawaii Department of Transportation will maintain three travel lanes — down from four. The state did not say how long the project will take.

A contraflow will be set up in the middle lane for morning commutes.

The Maipalaoa Bridge is No. 13 on the state’s list of top priority bridges in need of replacement or rehabilitation, according to HDOT. The project’s estimated cost is $17 million.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of the workers. All roadwork is weather permitting.

Updates are available on HDOT’s social media channels on Twitter and Facebook, and on the HDOT’s roadwork website.