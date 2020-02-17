Hawaii baseball team silences North Dakota State in series finale

Four Hawaii pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout and Adam Fogel completed his comeback with three hits in Monday’s 8-0 baseball victory over North Dakota State at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors won the final three of this four-game series to improve to 5-1. The Bison fell to 1-3.

Brandon Ross, a junior left-hander, pitched the first three innings, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second inning. Because this was deemed a “staff” game, Ross did not have to pitch five innings to be credited as the winner. Li‘i Pontes, Vince Reilly and Tyler Dyball pitched the final six innings.

Fogel was hitless in his first 13 at bats this season after missing all but 10 games in 2019 following a shoulder injury. But he opened with three consecutive singles, including one that plated Scotty Scott with the first run.

The ’Bows open a four-game series against Washington State on Thursday.