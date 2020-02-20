Kona International Airport to get $3.7M in federal funding for lighting improvements

Kona International Airport on Hawaii island has been awarded more than $3.7 million in new federal funding for safety improvements, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

The grant will help Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole to improve lighting on its runway and taxiways, making it safer in lower-visibility conditions.

Schatz said besides being Hawaii island’s largest airport, Kona International is the state’s third-busiest out of 15 airports, and the only other U.S. Port of Entry to Hawaii besides Honolulu.

“Kona International is of growing importance to the whole state as a hub for international travel and as an alternative to Honolulu if needed.” said Schatz in a news release.

A total of $520.5 million in airport infrastructure grants was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation to 287 airports in 41 states, including Hawaii, as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.