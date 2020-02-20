Lit candle caused fire in Waimanalo dwelling, fire investigators say

An unattended lit candle caused the Feb. 7 fire in a 20-foot container in Waimanalo, according to a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman.
The fire in the container, which was converted into a living area, at 41-1140 Waikupanaha Road was determined to be accidental, said Capt. Jeffrey Roache.
Roache said an occupant was awakened by the heat radiating from the fire at about 3:10 p.m. and safely escaped.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in an hour.
The fire damaged clothing, books and other items. Damage was estimated at $78,000 to the structure and its contents.
