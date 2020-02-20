Idaho mother of missing children arrested on Kauai

Kauai police Thursday arrested an Idaho woman whose two children have been missing since September.

Lori Vallow, 46, also known as Lori Daybell, was arrested in Princeville, Kauai, around 2:30 p.m. on a warrant issued by Madison County in Idaho and is in Kauai Police Department’s cellblock with a bail of $5 million.

Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her two children — Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7 — to authorities in Madison County on Jan. 30. Kauai police presented the court order to Vallow Jan. 25.

She has since been charged with two felony counts of desertion, nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

“First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case,” said Kauai Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”

Rexburg Police Department has been conducting an investigation on the matter and in December sought assistance from the Kauai Police Department to locate Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell, on Kauai.

Daybell was not arrested.

Vallow will be attending a hearing on Kauai at a date yet to be determined and can fight her extradition to Idaho. Kauai police said it will most likely be Friday morning. Kauai police will hold a press conference at KPD’s headquarters in Lihue at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Her children were last seen in Idaho, and there is no indication that they are on Kauai. Currently, there are no criminal charges against Vallow on Kauai.

Police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”

Police have said Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children’s whereabouts and even about their very existence, with Chad Daybell allegedly telling one person that Lori Vallow had no kids, and Lori Vallow allegedly telling another person that her daughter had died more than a year earlier.

The tangled case spans multiple states and includes investigations into three separate deaths. Lori Vallow’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed in Phoenix in July by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Cox, who claimed the shooting was in self-defense, died of unknown causes in December.

In August, Lori Vallow moved her family to Idaho. In October, Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell died of what her obituary said was natural causes. When Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow just two weeks after Tammy’s death, law enforcement became suspicious and ultimately had Tammy Daybell’s remains exhumed.

The test results on Tammy Daybell’s remains and on Alex Cox have not yet been released.

Lori Vallow’s attorney, Sean Bartholick of Rexburg, Idaho, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The case also involves rumors of a cult. Lori Vallow reportedly believes she is “a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020,” according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death. Chad Daybell has written several apocalyptic novels based loosely on Mormon religious theology. Both were involved in a group that promotes preparedness for the biblical end-times.

Police questioned Daybell and Vallow about the missing kids in late November, and the couple left town before police returned the next day.

Associated Press contributed to this report.