2 confirmed dead in single-engine plane crash at Dillingham Airfield; FAA and NTSB investigating

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available. Please bookmark this page and refresh it throughout the day for the latest.

——

11:31 a.m.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner has confirmed that two people died in a single-engine plane crash at Dillingham Airfield earlier today.

The medical examiner is working to identify and notify the next of kin of the two men in their 60s who died in the crash.

The plane’s tail number has been identified as N65070, according to DOT.

I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of two people losing their lives in today’s crash. My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victims. Thank you to all the first responders on scene today. We are working with ME’s office to make sure family members are notified. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) February 22, 2020

The next update will be released Monday at the earliest, according Honolulu Communications Director Alexander Zannes in an email.

10:50 a.m.

A single-engine Cessna 305A crashed at Dillingham Airfield under unknown circumstances after taking off around 9:15 a.m., according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The plane came to rest upside down and resulted in the death of a man in his 60s and the injury of another man, also in his 60s, who was reported in critical condition.

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate,” Gregor said. “The NTSB is the lead agency and it typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause of an accident. Neither the FAA nor NTSB identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.”

The information was preliminary and subject to change, Gregor told the Star-Advertiser.

10:38 a.m.

Just before 9:30 a.m. today, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to reports of a downed aircraft at Dillingham Airfield.

Honolulu EMS used advanced life support to treat a man in his 60s with multiple traumatic injuries and transported him to an emegency room in critical condition, said Honolulu EMS spokeswoman Shayne Enright in an email. Paramedics assisted another male in his 60s and pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

“Early initial scene was the two patients were in a glider when it went down,” Enright said. “Further details from the scene will come from investigators.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

One person has been confirmed dead after a single-engine plane crashed at Dillingham Airfield today just before 9:30 a.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD and emergency responders are on the scene. Officials did not disclose the type of aircraft nor how many people were aboard.

Dillingham Airfield has been closed until further notice, according to a 10:25 a.m. tweet from the state Department of Transportation. Federal investigators have been notified, DOT said.

Dillingham Airfield is closed until further notice due to a single engine plane crash this morning. Emergency responders are on scene. Federal investigators have been notified. More information to follow. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) February 22, 2020

On June 21 of last year, a skydiving plane crashed at Dillingham Airfield killing all 11 aboard.

The state Department of Transportation said this month that operating Dillingham Airfield “is not in the best interest of the state of Hawaii,” and is transferring it back to the Army effective July 1.