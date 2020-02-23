Brush fire affects 2,600 acres on Kahoolawe

More than 2,600 acres of land are still burning on Kahoolawe after a brush fire broke out on the western end of the island Saturday morning.

The County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety said today that first responders are currently “monitoring” the situation and that the fire is “not expected to stop anytime soon.”

The blaze was initially reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. As of 10:35 a.m. today, MFD reported 2,635 acres continue to actively burn out of control on the island.