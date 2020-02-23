Hiker finds 2 military bombs in Mauna Loa lava fields

HILO, Hawaii >> An adventurer in Hawaii found two suspected unexploded military bombs while hiking on the Big Island.

Kona resident and adventure television host Kawika Singson discovered the bombs while exploring the lava fields of Mauna Loa last week, the Hawaii Tribune-­Herald reported Saturday. Singson is the host of “Everything Hawaii.”

Singson saw the back end of the bomb sticking out of the lava, and when he entered the tube he saw the front end protruding through the ceiling, he said.

Singson worked with explosives while serving in the military and knew the history of bombing runs during the volcano’s 1935 eruption that were done in an attempt to divert the lava flow from possibly flowing into Hilo, Singson said in a Facebook post.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is coordinating with the Division of Forestry and Wildlife to dispose of the unexploded devices and has been in contact with the military for support, officials said.