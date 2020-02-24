Trades return, surf expected to grow to advisory levels

Tradewinds are expected to return to the Hawaiian Islands this afternoon and strengthen through the week, while surf is expected to rise to advisory levels by late Tuesday, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service says a large northwest swell arriving late tonight is expected to peak Tuesday night to well above advisory levels before subsiding Wednesday.

Surf along north shores will remain at 3 to 5 feet today before rising to 6 to 10 feet late tonight, then build to 15 to 20 feet by late Tuesday. Surf along west shores will be 2 to 4 feet today before rising to 4 to 7 feet late tonight, then build to 10 to 14 feet by late Tuesday.

Surf along east shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, and 3 to 5 feet Tuesday. Surf along south shores will remain 1 to 2 feet through Tuesday.

This morning should be mostly sunny, and this afternoon partly cloudy, with highs ranging from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and breezy, with lows from 65 to 70 degrees and winds from 15 to 25 mph.

Forecasters said high pressure building in from the northwest will push trades across the isles today, with a gradual increase in clouds and showers for windward areas over the next 24 hours, as well as increasing wind speeds.

Winds could likely exceed wind advisory thresholds for parts of the state, and may even approach high wind warning thresholds for some areas Friday through Sunday.